Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation is official: So what’s new here?

Apple has launched its seventh-generation iPod Touch almost four years, after it unveiled the sixth-gen device in July 2015. The iPod was Apple’s mass-selling product before the iPhone, which helped bring in record revenue, well before the iPhone became the major source. With the launch of the seventh-generation iPod Touch, the previous-generation device has been discontinued.

Advertising

The new iPod Touch gets a boost in performance, thanks to A10 Fusion chipset and it is available in 256GB storage model as well. The design has not changed much, but the iPod Touch seventh-generation will now support Group FaceTime calls, as well as the company’s ARKit, augmented reality apps.

Another highlight is the support for Apple Arcade gaming service, which is expected to release this fall. Apple’s new paid gaming subscription will let a user play more than 100 original and exclusive games, which will be available offline too. So, what has changed in the Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation from the sixth-generation iPod Touch? Let us take a look.

Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation price

Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation will be available in three storage options of 32GB, 128GB and 256GB priced at Rs 18,900, Rs 28,900 and Rs 38,900, respectively. In India, it can be bought from Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers. The new iPod Touch comes in in six colour options including Space Grey, White, Gold, Blue, Pink, and (PRODUCT) RED.

Advertising

Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation vs the previous model: Design and display

The display on both the models is the same 4-inch Retina screen with 1136×640 pixel resolution and pixel density of 326 ppi. There is fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating as well. The devices sport a metal design. In terms of design as well, the two iPod Touch variants look the same, similar to iPhone SE. In the new iPod Touch, a 3.5mm headset jack and Lightning connector are present at the bottom. The volume rocker keys are on the left.

Also read: Apple iPod Touch 7th gen with A10 Fusion chip, 256GB storage launched

Apple ditched the cartwheel button design on iPod Touch and both the iPod models feature a small circular button at the bottom of the screen, but there is no Touch ID or Face ID on this. The dimensions and weight of the iPod Touch seventh-generation are also the same 123.4 x 58.6 x 6.1 mm and 88 g respectively.

Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation vs the previous model: Camera

Both the seventh-generation and the sixth-generation iPod Touch feature 8MP back camera with autofocus and ƒ/2.4 aperture. The FaceTime camera on the devices is 1.2MP with ƒ/2.2 aperture. Group FaceTime feature, which was not supported on the older iPod Touch, has been included in the seventh-generation device. A user can FaceTime video call or audio call with 32 people at once.

Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation vs the previous model: Processor, battery, and memory

The processor is the big change in the seventh-generation iPod Touch, which comes with A10 Fusion chip that we saw on the Apple iPhone 7 series. The chip is said to increase performance by up to two times and graphics up to three times. It also brings support for Augmented Reality games to the iPod Touch, which is first-time ever on an iPod Touch.

Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation will be available in 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The battery is said to offer a music playback time of up to 40 hours and video playback time of up to eight hours.

The sixth-generation iPod Touch uses Apple’s A8 processor with Apple A8 motion coprocessor. The device was launched in 16GB. 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage models.

Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation vs the previous model: Software

Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation runs iOS 12 and is upgradable to iOS 13 when it releases for everyone in September this year. The device does not support a SIM card but using WiFi connection, a user can send free messages to other people using iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad or Mac. Apple’s Screen Time feature that helps people keep track of how much time a user spends on the device including apps, websites, etc will also be available on the new iPod Touch.