Apple iPod Touch 7th gen with A10 Fusion chip, 256GB storage launched

It is official. Apple has finally launched a new generation of its iPod Touch media player powered by its A10 Fusion chipset. The new iPod Touch has been made available in three storage variants: 32GB, 128GB and 256GB priced at Rs 18,900, Rs 28,900 and Rs 38,900, respectively. The device will be made available in India via Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

The company has started taking orders for all the new iPod Touch models via apple.com and inside of the Apple Store app in select countries. These include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, UK and the US. It will be made available in the physical stores later this week.

Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation sports a similar design to the sixth-generation. Just like its predecessor, it features a 4-inch Retina display, a home button with no Touch ID, 3.5mm headphone jack, lightning connector, single loudspeaker and a microphone. It will be made available in six colour options: Space Grey, White, Gold, Blue, Pink, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple states with the A10 Fusion chip, the new iPod Touch for the first time can run Augmented Reality (AR) experiences and Group FaceTime. It currently runs iOS 12 and will be upgradable to iOS 13, when the update is made available.

“We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. “The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go.”