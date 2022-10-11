scorecardresearch
Apple might release iPadOS 16.1 alongside new devices later this month

Apple might launch iPadOS 16.1 update sometime in the last week of October alongside the updated iPad Pro and iPad.

Apple had delayed iPadOS 16 update because of performance issues with older iPads.

Last month, Apple confirmed that it will be launching iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura sometime in October. Back in August, Apple had delayed the iPadOS 16 update after beta testers reported performance issues with the new Stage Manager feature on older hardware.

Now, a tweet by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that iPadOS 16.1 will be the first version of iPadOS 16 and will be released sometime after October 24.

In case you are unaware, the latest iPadOS update will be available for all iPad Pro models, third-generation iPad Air and later, fifth or newer generation of the iPad Mini and all fifth-generation or later iPads.

Last month, Gurman indicated in his Power On newsletter that Apple might not host an event in October and the new products might be announced in press releases or on the company’s website.

Also Read |Airtel 5G Plus: Apple iPhones to OnePlus 8, full list of phones which still need software update for 5G

Rumour mill has it that Apple might introduce two new iPad models alongside the iPadOS 16.1 update later this month. Apart from a new M2-powered iPad Pro, Apple is allegedly working on a budget-friendly version of the iPad.

The revamped iPad might be powered by either the M2 chip or the A14 Bionic processor. Rumours also indicate that the 10th generation iPad will have a TouchID button instead of FaceID. Also, Apple might shift the FaceTime HD camera to one side of the device and integrate TouchID with the power button.

Also, Apple might make the switch to USB-C. Another report suggests that the new iPad will have a 10.5-inch or 10.9-inch display. Alongside the new iPad, Apple is also expected to launch updated versions of the Mac Pro and the Mac Mini.

