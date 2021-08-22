Apple’s top-of-the line iPad Pro costs more than a Galaxy Z Fold 3 in India

The new iPad Pro series is the brand’s most powerful tablet yet. As a consequence, it is also very expensive. The 2021 Apple iPad Pro with the M1 chip costs Rs 1,13,900 for its 128GB variant, while the 2TB variant is priced at 2,12,900. That easily makes the new Apple iPad Pro one of the most expensive tablets you can get your hands on.

For some context, at over Rs 2 lakh, the top-end model of the new iPad Pro is more expensive than a lot of other powerful devices, including the M1-powered MacBook Pro, which you can get for Rs 1,30,900 (for the 8GB RAM, 512GB storage variant). The tablet is also more expensive than Galaxy Z Fold 3 and you could almost get two of the original Galaxy Folds for that money.

Apple iPad Pro 2021: A powerful tablet for “pro” users

The new Apple iPad Pro uses the M1 system-on-a-chip that allows the tablet to be thinner and lighter than ever. The new iPad Pro delivers a 50 per cent jump over the performance of the previous iPad Pro. This allows the iPad Pro to blaze through editing photos and videos. The 8-core GPU on the new iPad delivers a 40 per cent faster performance than the previous generation.

The new iPad also supports the latest game which Apple claims can be played at console-quality graphics, along with support for game controllers. The battery life of the new iPad Pro is also improved. Apple is also releasing a new 2TB variant of the Apple iPad Pro 2021. The tablet will also feature a Thunderbolt 4 port with USB 4 support as well.

The iPad Pro 2021 also supports 5G, allowing users to be creative and productive wherever they are. The US variant of the new iPad Pro will also support mmWave 5G supporting even faster data speeds.

The new Apple iPad Pro also features a new camera setup equipped with a LIDAR scanner and a new 12MP ultrawide camera specially designed for the iPad. The new camera sensor enables a feature called centre stage, allowing the iPad Pro to track users in front of it and pan automatically, even including other people using machine learning.