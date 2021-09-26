scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 26, 2021
Apple’s iPad Pro may finally go landscape with future refreshes

Apple could soon be repositioning the front camera and the logo on the back of the iPad Pro to make it a landscape orientation device by default, suggests a new leak.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 26, 2021 10:04:35 am
Apple ipad pro, ipad pro, ipad,Here's what Apple could be doing to the iPad Pro series in the future. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple could be finally looking to make the iPad Pro devices landscape default.  A new leak by Twitter user Dylan (@dylandkt) suggests that the brand could be giving the next iPad Pro a horizontally placed camera, along the longer edge of the tablet.

The leaker doesn’t mention whether the change will be implemented in the immediate next iPad Pro or a later release, but says the change is “in the works.” Check out the tweet below.

The brand is also expected to turn the logo on the back by 90 degrees too, to match the landscape orientation. However, the Magic Keyboard, perhaps the most used accessory along with the iPad Pro already features a landscape logo on the back.

Apple has been positioning the iPad Pro as a laptop replacement for the last few years, something even further cemented by the inclusion of the brand’s M1 chip in its latest iteration. With all that firepower, the iPad Pro is no more a handheld media device, but a more traditional performance-oriented machine.

So, it would only make sense for the company to design the iPad Pro for landscape usage over portrait use. The new layout would also mean a more natural design fit with accessories like the Magic Keyboard case.

iPadOS has also added mouse support now, with the Magic Keyboard getting its own trackpad. Making a landscape orientation practically feel like how the iPad Pro is supposed to be used. This is also supported by most of  the iPad Pro’s media images which show the tablet in a landscape orientation.

