Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) images, video leaked before September 12 launch

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) has been spotted online through image leaks, as well as a hands-on video. The tablet is expected to launch alongside the new iPhones, set to be unveiled at the Apple Park on September 12. While these leaks further confirm the chance of Face ID being introduced, they also suggest that the new iPad Pro might ship without a headphone jack.

While the new image leaks were jointly spotted by MySmartPrice, as well as tipster Steve H, who uses the Twitter handle @OnLeaks. The former has even uploaded a YouTube video, that showcases the entire design of iPad Pro 12.9 (2018).

As per these leaks, one can spot thinner bezels on this iPad compared to its previous version, as well as no home button at the bottom. This nearly confirms the presence of Face ID on iPad Pro 12.9 (2018), which would also indicate the presence of a TrueDepth camera at the front.

Also, one can spot a charging port at the bottom, with speaker grilles flanking it on either side, though the 3.5mm headphone jack is missing.

As the leaks give a 360-degree view of iPad Pro 12.9 (2018), one can also spot speaker grilles on both sides of the top, with the power button at the corner, above the rear camera. In addition, volume rocker buttons can be seen on the top right side of this iPad, as well as another button at the centre. The iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) Smart Connector can be found right above the charging port.

As per leaks, it appears as if Face ID will not work when the iPad is on landscape mode. It is also being suggested that users would need to connect keyboards vertically, given the new location of the Smart Connector.

