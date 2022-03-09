Apple iPad Air Gen 5 announced with M1 chip: Check price, features and more

Apple today announced a number of new products at the Spring 2022 launch event. This included the new affordable iPhone SE 5G and the new iPad Air, which is now powered by an M1 chip just like the latest iPad Pro.

Here’s all you need to know about the new iPad Air.

iPad Air Gen 5: What’s new?

The new iPad Air comes with a new 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is available in a range of colours including space grey, starlight, pink, purple, and a new blue shade. The iPad Air also has 500 nits of brightness and comes with a P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone, and an anti-reflective screen coating.

With the new M1 chip, the new iPad Air gets an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU and the 16-core Neural Engine powers advanced machine learning (ML) functions. This enables 4K editing, graphic-intensive gameplay and more realistic AR (augmented reality) experiences.

The new iPad Air also supports peak speeds of up to 3.5Gbps and comes with eSIM and WiFi 6 support. The USB-C port on the tablet is also now twice as fast compared to older generations and allows connecting the device to a range of devices including cameras, external storage, and displays with up to 6K resolution.

There are stereo speakers on the new iPad Air and the top button also gets built-in TouchID. The tablet gets a Ultra Wide 12MP front camera with Center Stage that automatically pans the screen to include more people during video calls. The device also comes with iPadOS 15 out of the box.

There’s a 12MP wide camera on the back that supports 4K video recording. Coming to accessories, the new iPad Air also supports many accessories like the Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio covers.

Pricing and availability

The iPad Air starts at Rs 54,900 for the WiFi-only model and Rs 68,900 for the WiFi+ Cellular model. The iPad Air Gen 5 is available in 64GB and 256GB configurations in India. The new iPad Air is available to order beginning Friday, March 11 and availability will begin on March 18.