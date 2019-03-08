Apple iOS 12.2 Beta 4 reveals a bezel-less icon for iPod touch 7th generation

Apple’s last launched the iPod Touch 6th generation in July 2015, and it was widely assumed this would be the last in the iPod Touch lineup. However, we have seen plenty of rumours in 2018 and in early 2019 about an iPod Touch 7th generation, which Apple could reveal soon. The latest indication comes from a icon found in the iOS 12.2. Beta 4, which indicates the new iPod Touch might have a completely different screen.

According to an image shared by a user named Jonathan Mitchell, he claimed he has discovered an icon for the upcoming iPod in iOS 12.2 Beta 4. Mitchell, whose handle is @jaymit2090tx13 wrote in his tweet that he was doing some coding this version of iOS when he found the new iPod Touch 7th generation icon.

In his tweet, he has shared images of two icons for the iPod series: one marked HLipod is the one of the existing 6th generation variant, while the HLipod2 is the unreleased generation. Based on the image, the iPod Touch 7th generation icon shows no home button on the button, a full screen display.

Interestingly the icon does not have a notch. While it’s hard to confirm whether the image is a genuine one, previously references to an iPod 9,1 were discovered by developer Steven Troughton-Smith, who has in the past revealed some upcoming features about Apple’s software products. The iPod listing in iOS 12.2 does not appear to have Face ID or Touch ID, which was also noted by Smith earlier.

I was doing some coding in iOS 12.2 Beta 4. I cracked this here on what a new iPod touch 7th generation could look like. HLipod is the 6th generation HLipod2 is a unreleased generation. *Notice no home button and it looks to be a full screen display.*

Previously Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had said that that iPod Touch 7th generation was coming this year. In his note, which was shared by 9to5Mac, he had noted that Apple iPod Touch 7th generation will come with an improved processor.

With the iPod Touch 7th generation, the rumours have been around for sometime. We will have to wait and see if Apple actually launches this product in 2019 and whether it sports a complete redesign.