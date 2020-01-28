Apple imagines futuristic iMac made from curved sheet of glass

Will you be interested in buying a curve glass iMac? (Image credit: Patently Apple) Will you be interested in buying a curve glass iMac? (Image credit: Patently Apple)

For those who follow Apple closely, knows very well that the design of the iMac hasn’t changed much ever since the first aluminium model made its debut in 2009. Truth be told, Apple has stuck to the existing design, making consumers a bit frustrated. However, a recent patent reveals that Apple might be working on a refreshed version of the iMac.

Apple was recently awarded a patent by the US Trademark and Patent Office (via Patently Apple) for a new iMac that’s made entirely out of a single piece of glass. So the display would itself be embedded into a single piece of glass, which would also have space for the keyboard and Touchpads. This wedge-shaped all-in-one (AIO) desktop computer will have the entire internals and ports, right on the back of the device.

Interestingly, the design team over at Apple has gone beyond the limits. For instance, the desktop would also have an option to dock your MacBook and use your keyboard, making it possible to use the iMac as a standalone display. The approach is kind of similar to what Motorola did with the Atrix Lapdock in 2011. Asus PadFone is another example, where a smartphone can be inserted into a dock built-in into the back of the tablet.

Although Apple won the patent, that doesn’t mean the Cupertino tech giant has any plans to mass-produce a curve glass iMac. Big tech companies like Apple, Samsung and Google often patent ideas that never make it to the market. Nevertheless, the idea of an all-in-one desktop made from a single sheet of curved glass seems interesting.

Do you think Apple is any near to launch an all-glass iMac? Let us know in the comments section below.

