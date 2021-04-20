Apple iMac 2021 announced with updated design, M1 chip; Check details

Apple announced its all-new iMac 2021 lineup at the Apple Spring Loaded event. The new all-in-one Apple computer will feature a new design for the first time since 2012. The machine will also join the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro series in featuring the powerful Apple M1 processor. Here is all you need to know about the Apple iMac 2021.

Apple iMac 2021: What’s new?

The new Apple iMac will feature a completely new design with a very thin frame. This makes the iMac light and nearly invisible from the sides. There is also a single sheet of glass across the front surface. The new iMac will be available in seven bright and vibrant colours. Thanks to the new M1 system-on-a-chip architecture, the M1 uses a smaller logic board and hence reduces its overall volume by over 50%. At just 11.5mm thin the new iMac can fit into a lot of spaces, at home or at the office.

The new Apple iMac will be available in multiple variants, It will feature a 4.5K display and other features, including a new camera, new microphones and powerful new speakers. The new iMac also supports Apple’s spatial audio and the brand claims it is the best ever speaker setup on a Mac.

The iMac is also powered with macOS Big Sur. Apple claims the new Apple iMac is up to 85 per cent faster than before. For GPU performance, the new iMac is claimed to be up to two times than before, helping with faster photo and video edits. The iMac will also support iPhone and iPad apps like Headspace and games like Sky. Calls and texts will also come straight to the new iMac. There is also cross-clipboard support that allows you to copy elements on the iPhone and paste them on the new iMac.

There are also 4 USB C ports for I/O, along with a new power connector that attaches magnetically. The ethernet connection will also now connect to the power cable now to keep the desktop space cleaner.

The iMac will also come with Touch ID, and supports Apple’s magic mouse and magic trackpad.

Price and availability

The new Apple iMac will be available starting at $1,299 in four colours. It will be available in the second half of May.

More updates will be added to this story as and when they are available.