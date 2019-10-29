Apple AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2: What’s different, What’s the same

Apple has launched the AirPods Pro, the company’s most premium pair of truly wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro not only feature an all-new design but also come with active noise cancellation technology that is not present in the standard AirPod model.

The pre-orders for the new AirPods Pro will start from October 30 in the US and while the India price of the product has been announced, the availability date is not out yet.

Here’s a quick comparison between the AirPods Pro and AirPods 2.

AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2: Price and release date

The AirPods Pro are priced at Rs 24,900 in India and come with a wireless charging case. On the other hand, standard AirPods have two options to choose from. The ones with charging case are available for Rs 14,900 whereas the ones with wireless charging case are available for Rs 18,499. In case you choose the AirPods Pro, keep in mind they cost Rs 6,401 more than the AirPods 2 (the model with a wireless case).

AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2: Look and feel

The design of the AirPods Pro is a lot different from the AirPods 2. The ‘Pro’ model comes with a silicone tip and users can choose between small, medium, and large size options for the tips. Apple is calling this in-ear design as “customization fit” in comparison to AirPods 2’s “universal-fit” non-in-ear design.

The AirPods Pro are smaller in size than the standard AirPods but these are also slightly deeper and wider. The Pro model is a bit heavier at 5.4 grams compared to 4 grams weight of AirPods 2.

AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2: Noise cancellation, battery

As already mentioned, the new AirPods Pro come with active noise cancellation– a feature that is not present in the standard AirPods. You can turn off the noise cancellation with just a tap on the earpiece and Apple calls it Audio “Transparency mode”.

The battery backup on the AirPods Pro is slightly lesser than the AirPods 2. Apple lists “up to 4.5 hours of listening time” of backup for the Pro model whereas it lists up to 5 hours of battery backup for the standard model.

The AirPods Pro are rated IPX4 for sweat and water-resistant. The new model also features an Adaptive Equilizer, which is an equalizer than automatically adapts to the time-varying properties of the communication channel. Both the models come with the same H1 chip and always-on “Hey Siri” functionality.