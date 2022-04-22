Apple HomePod with built-in Apple TV, FaceTime camera still on the cards

Apple is reportedly still working on a new HomePod smart speaker that will also club in capabilities of an Apple TV along with a FaceTime camera. This will allow the new HomePod to be much more than simply a smart speaker, instead becoming a central media device that will bring Apple TV perks and a front camera to make video calls to your TV.

The Cupertino-based tech giant discontinued its original HomePod back in March 2021, leaving the more affordable 2020 HomePod mini the only choice for customers. The new speaker could shake things up and due to its multi-purpose nature, could be a great device for those new to the Apple ecosystem.

Reports of the new device were confirmed recently by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who’s had a reliable history with Apple information. During a QnA section in the latest episode of the Power On newsletter, Gurman said he “absolutely” thinks a new HomePod is on its way, also mentioning that the product could be ”at the center of Apple’s approach” in the HomePod lineup.

“I don’t think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development, but perhaps a new HomePod mini is coming,” Gurman said. “In any case, the combination product will probably be at the center of Apple’s approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home,” he adds.

Gurman suggested back in 2021 that Apple was working on a new product that merged the Apple TV with a HomePod speaker. This new product would also sport a camera to enable video calls on a connected television set. Gurman added in April 2021 that the same device would include standard Apple TV box functions including watching video and gaming. With HomePod abilities, the device would also enable using Siri and playing music.

The product, which we still don’ have an exact name for, was reportedly in its early stages of development back then. The new information from Gurman, however, suggests that things have been on track for Apple regarding the new HomePod since.