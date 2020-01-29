Apple HomePod launched in India, will compete with Google Home, Amazon Echo

Apple has announced the India pricing of its HomePod smart speaker. (Image: Apple) Apple has announced the India pricing of its HomePod smart speaker. (Image: Apple)

Apple has announced the price of its HomePod smart speaker in India. The company has listed the product for Rs 19,900 at its India website but hasn’t shared any information on its availability. However, we can expect the Apple HomePod to be available in the country soon.

The HomePod was introduced in June 2017 as an answer to Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speaker. Apple launched the speaker in the US, UK, and Australia in February 2018 and later announced its availability in other countries across the world including Canada, France, and Germany.

The initial price of the Apple HomePod in the US was set at $349 — that converts to around Rs 24,900 — and now retails at $299 (around Rs 21,300) after it received a price cut last year.

Apple HomePod features

The Apple HomePod is a cylindrical shaped smart speaker that is 6.8-inch tall and 5.6-inch wide. It is powered by its A8 chip and comes with Siri integration. The Homepod features six distinct microphones and an array of seven tweeters, each with its own amplifier and transducer. The device uses Apple’s proprietary audio technology that works with a high-excursion woofer equipped with a custom-engineered amplifier.

There is a touch panel on the top of the HomePod that supports gesture controls. The smart speaker features a mesh fabric design that is available in White and Space Grey colour options. Users can use multiple HomePod devices for a multi-room audio experience using the speaker’s AirPlay 2 support. The Cupertino-based company claims that the HomePod comes with spatial awareness to automatically analyse the acoustics and adjust the sound based on location.

Apple also claims to fill the entire space with balance audio using direct beam sound to the middle of the room. The HomePod can also be connected to an iPhone or iPad to wirelessly play the music tracks or attend phone calls.

