Apple HomePod receives $50 permanent price cut, now available at $299

Apple has introduced a price cut of $50 (approximately Rs 3,450), which is now available on the company’s website at $299 (approximately Rs 20,633). The price cut was first spotted by 9to5Mac on Apple’s US website. The company has also introduced a price cut for the refurbished HomePod, which was initially sold for $299 and is now being sold at $259 (approximately Rs 17,871).

According to The Verge, the price cut is reflecting globally, wherever the company sells its HomePod smart speaker.

To recall, Apple first showcased the HomePod at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 event. The smart speaker was initially slated to launch in December 2017, however, it got delayed and was launched in February 2018.

This new price might help Apple compete against competitors like Amazon and Google, which sell their smart speakers at a much lower price point. Amazon’s Echo Plus smart speaker currently sells at $149 (approximately Rs 10,430), whereas, the Google Home sells at $129 (approximately Rs 8,899). Both Amazon and Google also have a smaller version of their smart speakers, which are comparatively much more affordable. Apple is yet to launch the HomePod in India.

Some reports are also pointing out that the price cut, hints that the company is looking to launch the next version of its smart speaker and thus is trying to move inventory.

According to a report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, 70 per cent of the 66 million smart speakers installed in the US is taken by Amazon. Whereas, 24 per cent and 6 per cent of the market is occupied by Google and Apple, respectively.