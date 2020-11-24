Some Apple HomePod Mini users complain of Wi-Fi connectivity issue

Apple HomePod Mini (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Some Apple HomePod Mini users have been facing Wi-Fi connectivity issues just a few weeks after the release of the device. The HomePod Mini users have complained about the issue persists even after the temporary fix (restoring or troubleshooting). When these users try to summon the voice assistant Siri to ask questions, it replies with an error message saying, “I am having trouble connecting to the Internet.”

Users have been sharing their problems on Apple’s Support Forum. One of the users posted the experience with the smart speaker,

“I am having issues with HomePod mini not connecting to the internet. My other HomePods have no issue when I ask a question etc. But when I ask one or both of the HomePod mini’s it says ” I am having trouble connecting to the internet.”

“I followed the trouble shooting steps apple provides but it goes back to “I am having trouble connecting to the internet.” after a couple of hours. Then it is normal again,” the user added.

Apple has not acknowledged the issue yet. However, it is likely to be solved by a firmware update as it runs on Apple’s tvOS. The issue seems to be limited to the recently launched version as there have been no complaints about the two-year-old Apple HomePods in the thread.

Apple HomePod Mini recently went on sale in India at Rs 9,999. It was launched alongside the iPhone 12 users. Recently, iPhone 12 users also complained about the display issues ranging from a flickering screen, green tint to colour inaccuracies. However, the Cupertino-giant has acknowledged the problem and aims to fix it with a software update after asking service centres not to try to fix it via hardware.

With Apple HomePod Mini, the company intends to take on smart speakers from Google and Amazon Echo in this price segment. You can find about whether Apple HomePod Mini is worth the Rs 9,990 tag in our review as well.

