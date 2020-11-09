HomePod Mini FAQ: All your questions on Apple’s new smart speaker, answered

The HomePod Mini smart speaker incorporates computational audio. (Image credit: Apple)

Ever since Apple announced HomePod Mini, there has been a lot of excitement around the company’s newest smart speaker. The HomePod Mini is a smaller version of the HomePod speaker Apple released in 2018, and if this tiny smart speaker manages to impress consumers, it would be a big win for the Cupertino giant.

The HomePod Mini offers many of the features found in the original HomePod but in a smaller form factor and cheaper price point. The speaker is deeply integrated with Apple Home smart home automation ecosystem and can recognize different voices from different members of a household.

Here are a few things you need to know about Apple’s HomePod Mini.

What is the HomePod Mini?

HomePod Mini is a smart speaker with Apple’s digital assistant, Siri, baked in. It’s a brand new smart speaker that is much smaller than Apple’s HomePod but comes with a number of capabilities and features.

How ‘small’ is it?

The HomePod Mini measures 3.3 inches tall and is less than half the height of the original HomePod. It’s a smaller smart speaker with fewer speakers and microphones but Apple promises improved sound quality. The smart speaker features an acoustic weave fabric similar to the original HomePod.

Does the HomePod Mini support 360-degree sound?

The Siri-powered smart speaker delivers a full360-degree audio experience. In fact, you can place two HomePod Mini speakers in one room and they will automatically stereo pair.

What is the new Intercom feature?

A brand new feature called Intercom has been introduced alongside the HomePod Mini. So essentially, Intercom allows HomePods in different rooms to act like an intercom and send voice messages to other HomePods, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and even AirPods.

The HomePod Mini has a new spherical design and the S5 chip inside. (Image credit: Apple) The HomePod Mini has a new spherical design and the S5 chip inside. (Image credit: Apple)

What processor does the HomePod Mini use?

The new HomePod Mini uses Apple Watch Series 5 chipset (S5) to run Siri and audio processing.

Does the HomePod Mini support other music services other than Apple Music?

Yes, HomePod Mini also works with Amazon Music but don’t expect Spotify integration anytime soon. Music streaming giant Spotify recently accused Apple of anti-competitive behavior. Though you also play music from Spotify through Apple’s AirPlay 2 wireless protocol.

How much does the HomePod Mini cost in India?

The HomePod Mini costs Rs 9900 in India, which is half the price of the HomePod.

When can I get the HomePod Mini?

The HomePod Mini is available to pre-order in India from Apple’s online store. The smart speaker will go on sale on November 16.

What colours does it come in?

The HomePod Mini comes in White and Space Gray colour options.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd