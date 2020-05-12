Apple HomePod now available in India: Check price, features

Apple HomePod is priced at Rs 19,900, which is comparatively lower compared to its US pricing. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) Apple HomePod is priced at Rs 19,900, which is comparatively lower compared to its US pricing. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Apple has finally made its HomePod smart speaker available in India. According to a report by MacRumors, the company has sent out an email to let customers know about the availability of the smart speaker in the country. To recall, Apple had announced its plans to bring the HomePod to India back in the month of January. However, the plan seems to have been delayed due to the country-wide lockdown implemented to control the spread of COVID-19. Siri support for Indian English dialect was added to the HomePod back in January along with the 13.3.1 software update.

Apple India has even created a special landing page on its official website for the HomePod. The page consists of a ‘Buy’ button, which redirects customers to a search tool for local and online resellers. It does not have rights to operate an online storefront in the country and cannot sell directly to consumers, which is by the ‘Buy’ button redirects consumers to the search tool.

Apple HomePod is priced at Rs 19,900, which is comparatively lower compared to its US pricing. The device is currently not available on its online partners: Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm.

HomePod initially announced back in 2017 and made available in the US and select other countries back in 2018. Making the product over two years old at the time of its India launch.

Apple HomePod specifications

Apple HomePod is a tall cylindrical shaped smart speaker that has a height of 6.8-inch and width of 5.6-inch. It is powered by the company’s own A8 processor. It can be controlled using voice or via the touch panel located on the top with gestures.

The smart speaker comes with an array of six distinct microphones to capture voice from anywhere in the room. It also comes with seven tweeters, with each of them having their own amplifier and transducer. Apple claims that the HomePod comes with spatial awareness and will be able to automatically analyse the acoustics inside a room and adjust the sound based on it.

Apple also states that with spatial awareness, HomePod can fill the entire space with balanced audio, by beaming sound to the middle of the room.

Multiple HomePods can be connected to each other inside a home for a multi-room audio experience using the company’s own AirPlay 2 technology. The HomePod can also be connected to an iPhone or iPad to receive calls and play music.

