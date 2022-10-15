Apple headset may feature iris scanner for biometric authentication: Report

Last month, a report suggested that Apple Inc executives previewed its upcoming mixed reality headset to the company’s board and that it had reached advanced stages of development.

Now, a report by The Information suggests that Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset might sport iris scanning biometrics feature similar to how Face ID works on newer iPhones and iPads.

Rumour has it that the iris scanner might be used to authenticate payments and enable users to seamlessly switch between users. Apple might also be able to detect who is wearing the headset and automatically log in to the associated user account.

The report went on to say that using the same cameras that enabled foveated rendering, the headset will continuously track where the user is looking and optimize performance accordingly. It works by dynamically rendering the area of the scene where the person is not looking in lower resolution.

Also, Apple’s mixed reality headset will look different when compared to the recently launched Meta Quest Pro in terms of design. Compared to the Quest Pro’s plasticky design, the Apple headset will be built from mesh fabric, glass and aluminium. The report went on to say that the headset will look like ‘a pair of ski goggles’.

And compared to the ten cameras on the Meta Quest Pro, Apple’s headset will have 14 cameras, two of which will face downwards and capture the user’s legs. Apple might also allow people with glasses to magnetically clip prescription lenses inside the headset.

But the Apple mixed reality might be priced somewhere between $2000-$3000, unlike the Meta Quest Pro, which comes with a price tag of $1500.