Apple is offering free repair for Watch Series 5, Watch SE users facing charging issue

Apple is offering a free repair to few Watch Series 5 and Watch SE users, who are experiencing a charging bug issue once the watch enters battery-saving Power Reserve mode. The bug prevents the Watch from charging once it enters this mode. The company acknowledged on February 15 that the Apple Watch models running on either watchOS 7.2 and 7.3 have been facing these issues. The support page to help users get rid of the issue themselves or ask the company for support is live.

If you are using Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE, the company advises you to update to watchOS 7.3.1 immediately. You can check the software version your Apple Watch is running by going into the settings of the Watch app on your iPhone. The version number will be visible once you tap on ‘General’ followed by the ‘About’ option.

In order to check whether you are facing the issue, place your watch on the charger and wait for 30 minutes. If the watch does not start charging by then users can contact Apple Support and go to the nearest service centre to get it fixed. Apple also mentioned that the watch will be examined to know if it is eligible for a free repair or not.

In order to download the watchOS 7.3.1, users need to open the Watch app followed by My Watch, General and then Software update.

The update can also be downloaded using the Apple Watch itself. Before downloading the update, users need to ensure that the battery is charged at least 50 per cent and the device is connected to a Wi-Fi or a stable network.