Amazon Apple Days: iPhone 11 series to be sold at lowest price ever

‘Apple Days’ on Amazon will be starting on July 18 midnight and will go on till July 25. During ‘Apple Days’ sale, the customers will get a range of discounts on Apple products including the iPhone 11 series. The deals will also include Apple products like Apple Watch series, MacBook and more.

A flat discount of Rs 5,400 will be available on the iPhone 11 series. The sale price of the iPhone 11 base variant will be Rs 62,900. In addition to that, customers can get a discount of Rs 4,000 on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max using HDFC bank debit and credit cards. Apple’s flagship device of 2017, the iPhone 8 will be available for Rs 41,500.

The deals will apply on Apple accessories as well customers will get flat Rs 1,000 off on Apple Watch Series 3 using HDFC bank debit and credit cards. A discount of up to Rs 5,000 and 7,000 will also be available on the purchase of iPad and MacBook respectively using the same debit and credit cards mentioned away.

These options will also be available if buyers want to opt for finance options like no-cost EMI.

The sale comes ahead of Apple’s potential launch event of the iPhone 12 series in September 2020 which may get delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. As per leaks, with iPhone 12, Apple is expected to revisit the design of iPhone 4 as iPhone 12 is set to have a flat-edge, box-type design revisiting the iPhone 4. The camera bumps are almost the same as the iPhone 11 lineup.

Like most flagship smartphones launched in 2020, the iPhone 12 will also have 5G connectivity. The iPhone 12 is expected to be powered by A14 chipset which is touted as the most powerful processor till date. It will run on newly-launched iOS 14. However, the EarPods will be missing in the newly-launched iPhones as Apple aims at promoting the new AirPods.

