Apple could sell 85 million AirPods in 2020, report says

There’s a little doubt that AirPods are Apple’s best performing device after the iPhone. And it appears that AirPods will continue to be in high demand in 2020 and beyond. Now according to Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein (via CNBC), Apple could sell as many as 85 million units of AirPods next year, which means Apple will generate roughly $15 billion in revenue. Sacconaghi also notes that if the growth rate continues, AirPods would become Apple’s third-largest business by 2021. The analyst estimates that Apple sold $6 billion worth of AirPods in 2019.

Apple is currently selling two models of AirPods: the standard AirPods and AirPods Pro. AirPods 2 can be purchased for $159, while AirPods Pro will cost $249. AirPods Pro, announced in October, offer active noise cancellation, a new design and water and dust resistance.

Ever since Apple launched AirPods in 2016, the wireless earbuds have been in high demand, In fact, Apple has not been able to keep up with the demand for the headphones. CNBC recently reported that Apple’s high-end AirPods Pro are out of stock online through retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Target, among others.

Apple doesn’t break specific revenue numbers for AirPods, but the information provided by analysts paint a positive picture. The Cupertino company had a 45 per cent market share in the market for wireless earbuds in the third quarter of 2019, according to a report from Counterpoint Research.

However, despite seeing continues success, Apple’s AirPods could see a dip in demand if the market for wireless buds stops growing. Of course, this applies to every company which offers a pair of truly wireless earbuds in the market today.

