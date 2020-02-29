Apple could launch iPad keyboard with trackpad this year

Apple’s next-generation iPad Pro is speculated to support 5G, both mmWave and sub-6Hz bands. (Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan) Apple’s next-generation iPad Pro is speculated to support 5G, both mmWave and sub-6Hz bands. (Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan)

Apple could be working on an entirely new iPad keyboard design, one which will come with a built-in trackpad, according to a report by The Information. The report that quoted a person familiar with the matter added that the company is preparing the keyboard for mass production.

Further, the redesigned keyboard could launch this year at Apple’s fall event in September alongside the new iPad Pro. It shouldn’t be surprising to see Apple bringing a new keyboard design to its iPad Pro lineup this year given the company hasn’t updated the design in years. For those unaware, the current-generation iPad keyboards use a rubber dome design.

In fact, Digitimes previously reported that Apple is planning to unveil a new smart keyboard for iPad Pro with a “glowing” scissor-switch design that will give the iPad Pro 2020 a backlit keyboard similar to MacBook Pro. Whether it hints at the same keyboard is unclear at this point.

The report added that the new keyboard design will make its debut alongside the 2020 iPad and iPad Pro in the second half of 2020. In fact, the scissor-mechanism keyboard will also make its way into a 13-inch MacBook Pro model that is expected to launch in the first half of 2020, as per Digitimes.

Meanwhile, Apple’s next-generation iPad Pro is speculated to support 5G, both mmWave and sub-6Hz bands. Other features include A14X processor, which will likely be 50 per cent faster than the existing A13X chipset and Time-of-flight sensor (ToF) for improved camera performance and AR.

