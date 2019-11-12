Apple could launch 16-inch MacBook Pro with improved keyboard design this week

Apple could launch a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro as soon as this week, claims a report from 9to5Mac. The Cupertino company is reportedly holding select briefings for the members of the press sometime this week in New York City. However, it is largely unknown if these meetings are about the much-anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Rumours have been circulating for months that Apple will launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro in late 2019. Last month, images of an unknown MacBook Pro appeared in the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta, and recently IDC analyst Jitesh Ubrani revealed that production of the 16-inch MacBook Pro may have begun. However, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims a 16-inch MacBook Pro may launch in mid-2020. Kuo had previously suggested pegged the launch towards the end of this year.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro will supposedly offer the same design as the current-generation 15-inch model, but with smaller bezels. And it is likely to come with a new scissor-switch keyboard, redesigned Touch Bar and Touch ID, and a larger display. The machine will sit on top of Apple’s MacBook Pro line with Intel’s Coffee Lake processors. We’ve also heard leaks of a 3072 x 1920 display which will likely push the price higher than the standard 15-inch model.

Apple has already refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro and 15-inch MacBook Pro earlier this year, although the existing machines still come Apple’s controversial butterfly keyboard. The company was hit with a class-action lawsuit in May over the issues users have been experiencing with its butterfly keyboards.