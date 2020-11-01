Apple CEO Tim Cook hints at more launches in 2020

Apple CEO Tim Cook (File Photo)

Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted that the Cupertino giant is not done for the year after the launch of the iPhone 12 series and has more products coming up in the last two months of the pandemic-affected 2020. While revealing Apple’s massive revenue earnings in the third quarter of 2020, he said, “Without giving away too much, I can tell you that this year has a few more exciting things in store,”.

There are a few long-rumoured products that can be a part of the launches in the remaining two months of the year. Here’s a look at potential launches.

AirTags

AirTags is one of the devices that has been delayed for almost a year now. These are just small metal discs with silicone on the edges and the Apple logo in the middle which can be used to track anything via Find My App on iOS devices. As per the rumours, they can cost anywhere between $69 to $99.

AirPods Studio

AirPods Studio will be the company’s over-the-ear headphones that have been delayed for months now. As per tipster, Jon Prosser AirPods Studio will come in two variants — sports and luxury priced at $349 and $549 respectively. The luxury version is $150 less than the iPhone 12 Mini launched in the mega event in October. The headphones are expected to have active noise cancellation (ANC) feature which is common in premium headphones.

ARM-powered MacBooks and iMacs

Earlier in WWDC 2020 preview where Apple revealed the macOS Big Sur, it also announced that the ARM-powered devices will be coming later this year. As per leaks, there might be three new additions to the MacBook lineup. These devices can include a new version of the 16-inch MacBook along with 12 and 13-inch models. The new MacBooks are expected to be thinner, less power-consuming, thanks to the ARM-powered processor instead of the Intel-based x86 chipsets.

