Apple doesn’t want your ordinary credit card to touch the Apple Card

Apple Card is now available for all US customers and while it comes with a lot of features, it also has a dedicated set of care instructions. Maintaining the pristine white Apple Card and its titanium body requires special treatment, according to the company’s elaborate set of cleaning and care instructions. Going by the company’s guidelines, this Apple Card is not just another credit card one can simply place in their wallet.

Don’t put the Apple Card in leather/denim wallet

First, Apple wants users to store their Apple Card in a wallet, pocket, or bag made of ‘soft materials’. According to the instructions, this is because “some fabrics, like leather and denim, might cause permanent discolouration that will not wash off”.

If you are one of those many people with a leather wallet, keep in mind that this will not stand well with Apple’s standards. You might have to go buy something made of a soft material. Further Apple doesn’t want this touch another regular credit card.

The Apple Card just cannot sit in the company of your regular credit cards. Apple is recommending that this should put in the wallet or billfold “without touching another credit card”. The instructions warn users that if two credit cards are placed in the same slot, then the Apple card “could become scratched”.

Apple is also advising users not to store the card near magnets or in a bag/wallet with a magnetic latch as it may demagnetise the magnetic stripe of the card, which does make sense. But Apple also says that one must not place the titanium card in a pocket or bag that contains loose change, keys, or other potentially abrasive objects.

This is because the white finish on the Apple Card is achieved through a multi-layer coating process that’s added to the titanium base material, according to the company. So if the Apple Card comes into contact with any hard surfaces or materials, it’s possible that the coating can be damaged.

This instructions are only for the storing and carrying part of the Apple Card. There is also a cleaning part to keep in mind.

Don’t clean Apple Card with household cleaners

Apple does not want you to use window or household cleaners to clean this shiny piece. It also advises not to use compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, or abrasives to clean the titanium card. Apple is recommending only soft, microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol for cleaning this and recommends that a user “gently wipe” with above mentioned materials.

What is an Apple Card?

Apple Card is a credit card, which is present in both virtual and physical forms. It can be used for both regular and Apple Pay purchases at any place Mastercard works. The physical card is to make payments at places, which do not accept Apple Pay.

The Apple Card gives 1 per cent cashback on a regular purchase, 2 per cent cashback on a purchase made via Apple Pay, and 3 per cent cashback at an Apple Store. However, the physical Apple Card does not support contactless payments even though the card is activated by tapping the iPhone on the card. If you are at a tap terminal, you’re supposed to use Apple Pay only. The Apple Card has only launched in the US for now.