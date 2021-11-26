Apple’s AR will have Mac-level computing; could eventually replace iPhone in 10 years: Kuo

Apple’s upcoming AR headset will come with Mac-level computing powers, according to noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo of TF International Securities. Further, he believes that eventually, Apple will replace the iPhone with the AR headset, and the change will take place in ten years. Kuo has mentioned these observations in a new note to investors, which was also seen by 9to5Mac.

According to 9to5Mac, Kuo is confident that the AR headset is coming by the fourth quarter of 2022 and he believes it will have “the same computing power level as the Mac.” The AR headset will be able to operate without relying on a Mac or PC or an iPhone, and it will support a “comprehensive range of applications rather than specific applications,” according to the analyst.

He also states that the AR headset will have two processors; one will be similar to the M1 for Macs and the other will be a lower-end processor. This could give Apple’s AR headset an edge in the market. It will also come with two Sony 4K micro OLED displays and might have support for VR as well.

What Kuo is saying about the AR headset working free of the iPhone does contradict other reports by The Information which have claimed that the AR headset will be dependent on the MacBook Pro or iPhone early on. But it would make sense for Apple to ensure that the AR device is independent of other products, especially if it has to evolve in its own product line.

Remember, Kuo thinks Apple’s eventual strategy is to see the AR replace the iPhone in 10 years. He thinks if the “AR headset is positioned only as an accessory for the Mac or iPhone, it will not be conducive to the growth of the product,” according to the note.

Apple’s AR headset: What we know so far

The Apple AR headset is being seen as a given for 2022 and there have been reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman as well which have hinted at a similar time launch. Gurman also mentioned that the headset would be pricey, starting at $2000 in his newsletter PowerOn. Further, it could compete with Meta (formerly Facebook’s) Project Cambria, which is a new pair of high-end AR glasses.

Apple’s headset is expected to support Mixed Reality where the virtual and real-world are interacting more. Gurman’s reports have indicated it will come with “advanced chips, displays, sensor, and avatar-based features,” as well. The AR/VR headset would be capable of running high-quality VR games as well.