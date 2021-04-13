Apple sends out invites for ‘Spring Loaded’ event on April 20: New iPad Pro expected

Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event will take place on April 20, 2021. A new iPad Pro with a micro LED display is expected. (Screenshot of the Apple invite for the event)

After months of speculation surrounding the spring event, Apple on Tuesday sent out invites to a press event on April 20 at 10:00 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm IST) at the Steve Jobs Theatre at its Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California. As always, the invite doesn’t reveal much about Apple’s plans, but it comes with a caption that says ‘Spring Loaded’. While the event will be digital-only, Apple will broadcast the launch event from Apple Park.

Apple typically holds a press event in March to showcase new products. However, this time around Apple is holding the event in April. Of course, Apple’s invite didn’t explicitly detail which products will debut; however, Apple is likely to debut several new products including iMacs, a new iPad Pro with mini LED display, AirPods 3, Apple TV, among others.

Apple watchers and trade experts expect the company to reveal the upcoming 2021 iMac with its own silicon chip inside and a completely revamped design. Bloomberg previously reported that the new models will be heavily inspired by Apple’s expensive Pro Display XDR by nixing the metal chin and reducing the side bezels.

It’s also widely expected that Apple will introduce a new iPad Pro model with 5G connectivity and a mini-LED display. In addition to the new display, the 2021 iPad Pro is expected to feature a new processor that will be ‘on par’ with the M1 chip that also powers the existing MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Apple is also said to be working on new AirPods that will take design cues from AirPods Pro but sans active noise cancellation. Reports have suggested that AirPods 3 will have longer battery life and cost $159, matching the price of the current earbuds. The new Apple TV streaming box as well as AirTags may also be revealed at the event.

The company is widely expected to roll out iOS 14.5 on that day, the latest OS update that adds several new features to the iPhone, including the ability to unlock the iPhone with your Apple Watch and the long-awaited App Tracking Transparency.