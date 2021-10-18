Apple announces new third-generation AirPods featuring Spatial Audio

Apple announced the third-generation AirPods today with a new design and support for new features like Spatial Audio. Here’s all you need to know about the earbuds.

Unlike what many leaks suggested, Apple’s AirPods Gen 3 doesn’t feature silicone tips design, although the new design here is fresh. You now have shorter stems and four microphones on each earbud for better audio.

Apart from the new design, the earbuds also get Adaptive EQ, something that was found on the Apple AirPods Pro. You also get Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support along with sweat and water resistance. There is a one-touch setup as soon as you open the case that lets you pair instantly with any iPhone. There is better battery life and faster charging. Apple claims the new AirPods can last for about 30 hours. The case of the AirPods Gen 3 also supports MagSafe and wireless charging.

AirPods Gen 3 are priced at $179. The earbuds will be available to order starting today in select regions and will be shipping as early as next week. Apple’s AirPods Gen 2 will continue to be available at $129.

Note that the Indian pricing for the AirPods Gen 3 and Gen 2 will continue to be higher than the US price. The AirPods Gen 3 will be available for Rs 18,500 in India and will be available to order from apple.com/in/store and more than 26 other countries and regions starting today, with availability in stores beginning Tuesday, October 26.

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) will be available at the new price of Rs 12,900, while the AirPods Pro now come with MagSafe Charging Case for the same price of Rs 24,900.