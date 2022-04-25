Apple announces free repair for Watch Series 6’s blank screen issue

Apple has announced a free service program for its Watch Series 6– launched back in 2020– after determining that a small percentage of the devices could have a defect where their screen goes blank permanently. The affected devices were manufactured between April and September 2021.

If users face this blank screen issue, they can cross-check their smartwatch’s serial number on Apple’s support page created for the program to see if it is eligible. If a smartwatch is eligible for the program, it can be repaired at any Apple Authorised Service Provider without the user having to pay anything.

Apart from the fact that only eligible devices will receive the free service, the Cupertino-based tech giant may also restrict and limit repairs to the original country or region of purchase. This could mean that if your device was purchased in another country, it may not be serviced for free even if its serial number makes it eligible.

This worldwide service program does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the Apple Watch. Also, eligible Apple Watch Series 6 devices will only be covered under the program for two years from the first retail sale of the unit. The Apple Watch Series 6 was Apple’s flagship smartwatch until October this year when the newer Apple Watch Series 7 became available for purchase.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8, is rumoured to come with some major upgrades over the previous generation, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his newsletter, Gurman said that the company is likely to add a body temperature sensor and a software update that will bring a new “Afib burden detection” feature, which will reportedly add the “ability to monitor how often a user is in a state of atrial fibrillation over a particular period,”.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is also expected to come with a new kind of low-power mode which will allow some apps and features to work unlike the current one, which only displays the clock.