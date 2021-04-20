Apple AirTags to track your belongings launched at $29

Apple AirTags will be available starting at $29. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple just announced the Apple AirTags after months of rumours and speculation around the product. The Apple Airtags will be small devices that users will be able to put in their bags or attach to wallets and other belongings. These belongings can then be constantly monitored using the Apple Find My app.

The AirTags feature a circular design, unlike the square Samsung Galaxy SmartTags that offer similar functionality. The device will be able to attach to different objects and will also feature a keychain with a little leather pouch that can fit the AirTags in them.

Apple AirTags: Specifications and features

The Apple AirTags will work through the Apple Find My network. Using the Find My application on the iPhone, iPad or any other device, AirTags users will be able to locate their belongings easily.

Pricing and availability

The Apple AirTags will be available starting at $29 (about Rs 2,187).

More updates will be added to this story as and when they are available.