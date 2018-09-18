Apple AirPower wireless charger delayed due to overheating issues: Reports

AirPower is the only wireless charger that would have been able to charge three different devices simultaneously. AirPower is the only wireless charger that would have been able to charge three different devices simultaneously.

Apple’s AirPower wireless charging pad could be facing overheating issues, according to two separate reports. Apple leaker Sonny Dickson, who cites “multiple internal sources”, claims that the company has struggled with heat management which affects accuracy and charging speed. Dickson now believes that the AirPower may be “canceled, dramatically delayed, or taken back to the drawing board with an all new design.”

In a blog post he writes: “Currently the device produces far too much heat, which causes performance setbacks, and can affect the ability of the devices to charge if they become too warm in the process. It also affects the ability of Apple’s custom charging chip, which runs a stripped down version of iOS, to function as intended.”

He adds: “Apple’s engineers have been experiencing both hardware and software issues with the communication between AirPower and devices placed on the mat, -especially- the communication of Apple Watch and AirPod charging data to the iPhone, which monitors the charge level of all devices placed on the mat.”

Well-known Apple blogger John Gruber of Dragon Fireball also believes that the AirPower is on the verge of getting cancelled, but Apple is yet to admit it on a public platform.

“AirPower must be well and truly f***ed. No one at Apple will say a word about it, even off the record,” he wrote on Twitter. “And as a result they didn’t even mention inductive charging during the event, even though the XS and XR both charge faster than the X.”

In a subsequent blog post, Gruber said Apple had to go completely back to the drawing board and start over with an entirely different design, or they’ve decided to give up and they just don’t want to say so.

Apple announced the AirPower wireless charging pad alongside the iPhone X in 2017. At the time, the company said the charging pad will allow Apple users to charge their iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watch on the same surface. But a year after announcing the AirPower, there’s still no word on a price or availability.

