Apple’s AirPower finds mentions in iPhone XS packaging, but when will it launch?

When Apple showcases products at an event, they usually hit market very soon. But one particular product for which there is no update is the AirPower charging mat that was announced in the September 2017 iPhone launch. Apple’s Airpower is a wireless charging mat, capable of charging three devices simultaneously. However, one year on and there’s no word from Apple whether this is actually coming to the market.

But it does not look like Apple has given up on the product, as the device has been mentioned in iPhone XS packaging. According to an image of the iPhone XS ‘Getting started guide’, AirPower mat is mentioned on it as well, when it talks about wireless charging.

“Place iPhone with screen facing up on AirPower or a Qi-certified wireless charger,” reads the image description.

This was shared on Twitter by user Gavin Stephens in reply to John Gruber of Daring Fireball. Gruber had commented after the iPhone event that the no one at Apple was ready to talk about AirPower, even off the record, indicating something was truly wrong with the device.

He also pointed that Apple did not event mention inductive charging during the Apple event, “even though the XS and XR both charge faster than the X.”

But they definitely mention it in the new iPhone XS Max manual pic.twitter.com/qJO7kVc8bi — Gavin Stephens (@ccgavind) September 20, 2018

But it looks like Apple has not entirely given up on AirPower. The iPhone XS packaging would certainly indicate that and according to 9to5Mac, iOS 12.1 also indicates the AirPower is not yet dead. It has been reported that AirPower had caused a lot of problems for engineers. Reports have claimed that Apple is struggling with heat management which affects accuracy and charging speed when it comes to the AirPower.

However, according to 9to5Mac, they have noted in iOS 12.1 that the part “responsible for managing the charging interface that appears when using AirPower has been updated.” The website notes that this indicates Apple has not yet given up on the issue.

Still, Apple had promised that the device would go on sale in 2018, and so far there’s no mention of when it will go on sale or whether it has been delayed to 2019. The AirPower is supposed to cost $150. Previously, we had seen the AirPods gets delayed even though they were announced in 2016 along with the iPhone 7. The AirPods eventually shipped towards the end of December.

