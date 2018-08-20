Apple’s AirPower charging pad to cost under $150, launch in September: Report

Apple’s AirPower charging mat is due to launch in September 2018, claims a new report. Apple’s AirPower charging mat is due to launch in September 2018, claims a new report.

When Apple launch the iPhone 8, iPhone X last year in September, it had also showcased AirPower, a new wireless charging pad, which could simultaneously charge the iPhone, Watch and AirPods as well. However, the one-solution, wireless charging mat from Apple is yet to make an official launch in the market. But new reports indicate this could finally take place in September, this year.

According to 9to5Mac, which is quoting from a report by Loveios, Apple’s AirPower will start shipping next month and the Chinese price will be around Yuan 1000, which is nearly $145, though the final pricing could be higher.

It remains to be seen if the new AirPower charging pad will go on sale along with the new 2018 iPhone X2 series, which will also be unveiled in September. An earlier report from Bloomberg had also hinted at a September release for the AirPower charging mat.

Coming to the price $150 in India comes to around Rs 10,000 plus, though the final pricing might actually be on the higher side. It will have the ability to charge three Apple devices all at once, which is pretty interesting. However, iPhone 7 and older will not be compatible with the same, since they don’t support wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, the 2018 iPhone series, Apple Watch, and Apple’s AirPods will be compatible with the AirPower charging mat.

According to an earlier report from Bloomberg, the reason for the delay in the launch of the AirPower was “due to a series of technical hurdles” along with supply-chain challenges. The report added that there were problems with overheating with AirPower charging mat, while another was the complexity of the circuitry. The report quoted people familiar with the development of the product.

It remains to be seen if the latest reports on the AirPower’s September 2018 launch turn out to be true.

