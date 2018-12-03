Toggle Menu Sections
Apple AirPods with wireless charging case coming in 2019: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple could launch an upgraded AirPods next year, to be followed by a new version in 2020.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst working with TF International Securities, claims Apple will release updated AirPods in early 2019. (Image of the first-generation AirPods for representation)

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the Cupertino company plans to launch an upgraded AirPods next year, to be followed by a new version in 2020. Kuo predicts that the 2019 model of the AirPods will be a minor upgrade over the existing model, which was released way back in 2016.

In his latest investor note (via 9to5Mac),  Apple analyst says the updated model of AirPods may feature wireless charging support, Bluetooth 5.0, and a revised W1 chipset. Kuo further claims that the AirPods case will ‘ right-flex’ internal board component, and that will also have a redesigned to support higher thermal requirements. He also notes that the new AirPods will feature an upgraded Bluetooth specification, though it remains to be seen whether it will improve the connectivity and sound quality or not. According to Kuo, Apple could launch the new AirPods in Q1 of 2019.

Interestingly, Kuo said that the all-new AirPods is expected to arrive in 2020. The 2020 AirPods will feature a new design, though Kuo did not share any information about how the redesigned wireless earbuds might look.

Kuo is optimistic about the future of AirPods. He estimated 16 million AirPods sold in 2017 and 28 million in 2018. However, Kuo believes 50 million units of AirPods will be sold in 2019, 80 million in 2020, and 110 million in 2021.

Apple has been rumoured to introduce an improved version of AirPods next year. Earlier this year, a Bloomberg report claimed that the Tim Cook-led company might include noise cancellation functionality and water resistance feature in the refreshed version of AirPods. It’s also being said that the new AirPods could feature a heart-rate scanner.

