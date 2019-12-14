Apple AirPods to cross $4 billion in quarterly revenue: Report

Apple has not revealed any official numbers for the sale of its AirPods or AirPods Pro. Apple has not revealed any official numbers for the sale of its AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods according to a recent research note by Asymco, could be on their way to overtake iPod sales during its peak. This is quite a huge feat of achievement considering that they were heavily mocked at launch due to their design and high price.

According to the report, AirPods could soon account for $4 billion in quarterly revenue for Apple. This research note is based on the current trends and popularity of the device. To quantify this report, the iPod during its peak, back in 2007, brought it $4 billion for Apple.

To recall, According to a report by Dan Ives from Wedbush, Apple sold around three million AirPods during the Black Friday weekend. This report was based on channel checks and inventory shortages at retailers.

It is also being said that the company has doubled its production of the AirPods Pro. This might be due to the extreme popularity of the AirPods.

Apple has not revealed any official numbers for the sale of its AirPods or AirPods Pro. So we recommend that you take these numbers with a grain of salt. However, if these turn out to be true, it will not be a surprise considering the popularity of the truly wireless earphones.

As of now, the second-gen AirPods are priced at $159 with the normal charging case and $199 with the Qi-wireless charging case. The new AirPods Pro is priced at $249.

