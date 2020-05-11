AirPods Studio could cost $349: All we know about Apple’s over-ear headphones

The Apple logo is displayed at the Apple store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) The Apple logo is displayed at the Apple store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Apple’s upcoming over-ear headphones have been in news for a while now. For now, there’s no clarity on how the product will look or sound but we do have some details around what it will offer to the consumers. The over-ear headphones from Apple will be called AirPods Studio, according to a latest report.

As per Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel FrontPageTech, Apple is sticking with the “AirPods” branding for its new over-ear headphones. He said that the device will be called the “AirPods Studio”.

AirPods Studio: Pricing, launch date

Prosser also reiterated that the codename of the device will be B515 and the cost will be $349, which translates to around Rs 26,000. He had informed about the codename and pricing of Apple’s over-ear headphones back in April when he also claimed that it will launch at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also mentioned that Apple plans to launch its own branded over-ear headphones as early as the second half of the year.

AirPods Studio features, design, and specs

The studio-quality headphones from Apple have been reported to come with touch gestures and detect rotation. It means the device will be integrated with touch gestures on each side of the earpiece, instead of mechanical buttons. The information was revealed by an Apple patent registered with the US patent & Trademark Office.

The upcoming over-ear headphones from Apple are also reported to feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and wireless-pairing— a feature already available in its AirPods Pro.

Also read | Is Apple readying high-end over-ear headphones to rival Bose?

A Bloomberg report claimed that the over-ear headphones will have parts that can be tapped in and out. The report also suggests that the device will use leather-like fabrics and the prototypes have a retro look with oval-shaped ear-cups that swivel and a headband connected by thin, metal arms. The arms stem from the top of the ear cups rather than the sides, the report said.

What will happen to Beats?

All the reports indicate that Apple’s headphone offerings will be separate from the Beats line and serve as a “higher-end alternative” to Beats. Apple had purchased beats back in 2014 for $3 billion. However, it looks like Apple will discontinue Beats brand in favour of its own earbuds and headphones.

What about AirPods X?

Earlier, it was reported that Apple is working on a pair of premium on-ear headphones dubbed AirPods X, which could be released as early as March. However, Prosser says that the AirPods X will be sports-oriented headphones and will not be coming out until later this year.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

A Bloomberg report also mentions that Apple is working on at least two headphone models, including a fitness-focused model that uses, lighter, breathable materials with small perforations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd