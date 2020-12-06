Apple may make another hardware announcement on December 8

Apple will reportedly launch AirPods Studio in two styles. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Twitter)

After several launches under its belt in the previous few months, it seems like Apple is ready for another launch event this year. As per a memo obtained by MacRumours, the Cupertino giant has informed its service providers of the new addition that will be applicable to the AppleCare warranty program from December 8, 7:30 PM IST.

As per the site, technicians should be prepared for “new product SKUs, new/updated product descriptions, and new/updated product pricing,”. A similar memo was received before the launch of the iPhone 12 series in October which was delayed by a month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With just two days to go for the alleged release, there is no word about Apple scheduling an event for the product launch. It is also speculated that Apple may just launch the product accompanied by a press release like it has done earlier with a few products.

There are also speculations around what the new product could be keeping in mind there are several products delayed and Apple has already launched its new in-house M1 processor-powered MacBooks.

The Christmas surprise from the tech giant can be the AirPods Studio, the long rumoured headphones. There were various reports suggesting a late release in 2020. The sports version of the AirPods Studio is expected to cost $349 (Rs 25,755) whereas the luxury version will cost $599 (Rs 424,205). The iOS 14.3 beta version also includes an icon that reveals Apple’s AirPods Studio headphones which is also an indicator that the premium headphones may be up for launch in the coming week.

If not AirPods Studio, AirTags is another product that can be launched this year. It will sport an Ultra-Wideband technology, the same as the one in iPhone 11 series. These are just small metal discs with silicone on the edges and Apple logo in the middle. It’s expected price was somewhere in between $69 (Rs 5,034) to $99 (Rs 7,223).

