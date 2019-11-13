Apple AirPods Pro are now on sale in India: Here’s what you get

Announced last month, Apple’s latest AirPods Pro truly wireless earbuds are now on sale in India. They can be purchased for Rs 24,900 and will be available through Apple authorized resellers in India, including Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm.

The AirPods Pro are a premium pair of truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and sweat resistance. The earbuds will ship with three different sizes of ear tips that users can easily swap out for a comfortable fit. The company says the new AirPods Pro will also help create a superior seal.

The new set of wireless earbuds also feature something called “Transparency mode”, similar to the Ambient mode feature, that will highlight outside noise so that people can still hear things around them. The same feature can also be found in the Solo Pro, Beats’ new on-ear headphones.

Like the AirPods 2, the new AirPods Pro is powered by the Apple-designed H1 chipset. Users can also speak “Hey Siri” to bring Apple’s voice assistant. Apple says that AirPods Pro will provide 4.5 hours of listening time when noise cancellation turned on, while the wireless charging case now offers over 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time.

AirPods are considered to be Apple’s most successful product in recent years. They are the best-selling wireless earbuds with over 60 per cent market share, according to research firm Counterpoint Research. The new AirPods Pro should offer a big upgrade over standard AirPods. And yes – AirPods Pro sell for Rs 24,900, a mark up on standard AirPods which cost Rs 14,900 with a regular charging case or with a wireless charging case for Rs 18,900.