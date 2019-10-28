Apple launches high-end AirPods Pro with active noise cancelling

Apple has launched the new AirPods Pro with an all-new design and active noise cancellation technology. This is the company’s most expensive pair of wireless earbuds, costing Rs 24,900. While pre-ordering for the US will start October 30, the Apple AirPods Pro will become available in India only later. The standard AirPods will continue to sell at their earlier price.

The design of the AirPods Pro is different from the existing AirPods. They have an in-earbuds with flexible silicone ear tips. The premium version of AirPods are also sweat and water-resistant. Even the charging case looks ghastly different. As you might expect, the case supports wireless charging and a Lightning port.

The AirPods Pro are powered by Apple’s custom H1 chipset, which delivers real-time noise-cancelling, audio processing, and the ability to respond to “Hey Siri” commands. Battery life is the same as the ‌AirPods‌ 2, meaning it will last roughly four and half hours of listening time with active noise cancellation and up to 24 hours of listening time with the charging case.

These pair of wireless earbuds have two external microphones that listen to background noise and actively cancel sound. AirPods Pro also features adaptive EQ technology, that essentially re-tunes the audio to match low and mid=frequencies to a user’s ear.

The launch of AirPods Pro comes at a time when the competition in the truly wireless earbuds segment is at its peak. The premium version of AirPods will help Apple to compete with the likes of Sony, Jabra, Bose and Samsung that also offer a pair of truly wireless earbuds in the market. Just recently, Google, Amazon and Microsoft also introduced truly wireless earbuds.

Despite the competition, Apple continues to the leader in the truly wireless earbuds segment. The company is estimated to have over 60 per cent market share, according to one research firm.