Toggle Menu Sections
Apple launches high-end AirPods Pro with active noise cancellinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/gadgets/apple-airpods-pro-price-in-india-features-specifications-6091958/

Apple launches high-end AirPods Pro with active noise cancelling

Apple AirPods Pro are the company's first truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. They are priced at Rs 24,900 in India, $249 in the US.

AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro price in India, AirPods Pro noise cancellation, AirPods Pro launch in India
The Apple AirPods Pro are available will start shipping on October 30 in India. Standard AirPods continue to sell at 9.

Apple has launched the new AirPods Pro with an all-new design and active noise cancellation technology. This is the company’s most expensive pair of wireless earbuds, costing Rs 24,900. While pre-ordering for the US will start October 30, the Apple AirPods Pro will become available in India only later. The standard AirPods will continue to sell at their earlier price.

The design of the AirPods Pro is different from the existing AirPods. They have an in-earbuds with flexible silicone ear tips. The premium version of AirPods are also sweat and water-resistant. Even the charging case looks ghastly different. As you might expect, the case supports wireless charging and a Lightning port.

The AirPods Pro are powered by Apple’s custom H1 chipset, which delivers real-time noise-cancelling, audio processing, and the ability to respond to “Hey Siri” commands. Battery life is the same as the ‌AirPods‌ 2, meaning it will last roughly four and half hours of listening time with active noise cancellation and up to 24 hours of listening time with the charging case.

These pair of wireless earbuds have two external microphones that listen to background noise and actively cancel sound. AirPods Pro also features adaptive EQ technology, that essentially re-tunes the audio to match low and mid=frequencies to a user’s ear.

Advertising
AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro price in India, AirPods Pro noise cancellation, AirPods Pro launch in India
The design of the AirPods Pro is different from the existing AirPods.

The launch of AirPods Pro comes at a time when the competition in the truly wireless earbuds segment is at its peak. The premium version of AirPods will help Apple to compete with the likes of Sony, Jabra, Bose and Samsung that also offer a pair of truly wireless earbuds in the market. Just recently, Google, Amazon and Microsoft also introduced truly wireless earbuds.

Despite the competition, Apple continues to the leader in the truly wireless earbuds segment. The company is estimated to have over 60 per cent market share, according to one research firm.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android