Apple AirPods Pro Gen-2 (2022) launched: All you need to know

Apple has launched the new AirPods Pro 2022 at its ‘Far Out’ launch event alongside the iPhone 14 series, the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. The new AirPods Pro Gen-2 are the long-awaited successors to the AirPods Pro and come with new features, improved noise cancellation and more.

Here’s all you need to know about the Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2, including price, features, specifications and other details.

Apple AirPods Pro Gen-2 (2022): What’s new?

The new AirPods Pro 2022 still features silicone tips and now comes with an additional extra small ear-tip size, although you still get the stem design. Apple has thrown in touch controls for media playback and slide-controls for volume adjustment that let users change the volume with simple swipes on their earbuds.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Launch Live Updates

The earbuds are powered by the H2 chip which enables new features like cancelling twice as much noise compared to the original AirPods Pro, suggests Apple. There’s also a new low-distortion audio driver and what Apple calls a custom amplifier that the company claims let users enjoy richer sound across frequencies.

In addition to the Transparency Mode that let users be aware of the world around them while enjoying music, a new Adaptive Transparency Mode further improves the feature and Apple claims that the new AirPods Pro can better drown out sounds like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools and loud speakers.

Personalised Spatial Audio allows AirPods Pro Gen 2 users to use the TrueDepth camera on any supported iPhone to enjoy a personalised Spatial Audio experience tuned to the size and shape of their head. Other features include instant pairing with Apple devices, stem-controls for Siri and extended battery life, which Apple promises will last 30 hours on the new AirPods Pro on a full charge with Active Noise Cancellation turned on.

Also Read | Apple launches new iPhone 14 and a rugged Watch Ultra

The new charging case comes with a lightning port, but now can also be charged by an AppleWatch charger, a MagSafe charger or a Qi-certified charging mat in addition to the Lightning cable. The charging case also is sweat and water resistant and comes with a built-in speaker to let it be located when lost.

Advertisement

The AirPods Pro Gen 2 (2022) are priced at Rs 26,900 and will be available to order from September 9 with store availability beginning from September 23.