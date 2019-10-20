Apple ‘AirPods Pro’ could debut sooner than expected

Apple is reportedly planning to launch AirPods Pro with noise cancellation before the end of October. According to China Economic Daily, the next-generation truly wireless earbuds may have a new metal design, improved sound quality, and a $260 price. Sources in the “supply chain” told the publication that AirPods Pro will be pitched as a premium earbuds than the current-generation, AirPods.

There have been plenty of clues that Apple would add noise cancellation capability in the upcoming AirPods. Last month, 9to5Mac found the possible design of the next-generation AirPods in iOS 13.2 beta and later leaked images of the device were made public by SlashLeaks.

When the Cupertino company introduced its AirPods in 2016, there drew criticism from the tech industry. Now years later, Apple’s wireless earbuds have become a “cultural phenomenon”. Apple does not break out sales for AirPods, but a Counterpoint Research report claims that Apple sold 35 million AirPods units in 2018. The estimated sales figures are mind-boggling for a pair of wireless earbuds that currently start at $159 (Rs 11,303).

It seems that a device that was once dubbed as “overrated and “overpriced” will continue to show its impressive run in 2019. Wedbush securities chief Dan Ives expects Apple to sell 62 million units of AirPods this year, generating around $10 billion to $12 billion in sales.

‘AirPods sets a new bar for wireless earbuds segment’

AirPods impact on the market has been clear. It spurred the competition, creating a new “truly” wireless earbuds segment. Google last week announced the new Pixel Buds true wireless earbuds at the Made by Google event in New York. They will cost $179, and will hit retail shelves in early 2020 in the US. Microsoft and Amazon also recently announced truly wireless earbuds at $249 and $130, respectively.