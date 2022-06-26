Apple AirPods Pro 2 could get updated H1 chip, heart rate detection: Report

Apple’s AirPods Pro are long overdue for an upgrade, and it has been reported that the new earbuds could make an appearance this year. A new report has now given a closer look at some of the upcoming features for the AirPods Pro 2. A previous report in Bloomberg said the new AirPods Pro and an upgraded AirPods Max will launch in 2022. It has also been reported that the new AirPods Max could sport more colour options when they launch.

According to a report on 52Audio, the new TWS buds will come with the H1 chip in an upgraded form factor and a USB-C port for charging. This would mean Apple is doing away with the Lightning charging port, which has been standard on these devices so far.

The chipset itself will include self-adaptive noise cancellation capabilities, better performance and improved power consumption, according to the report. The AirPods Pro 2 could include heart-rate detection capability, which has been claimed previously as well. But just how Apple implements this and how accurate it will be is still unclear and this still sounds very unlikely.

There’s also mention of a temperature sensor. Again, this looks very unlikely given Apple is yet to introduce this even on the Apple Watch. The feature is expected on this year’s Apple Watch Series 8, which will likely launch alongside the iPhone 14 series in September later this year.

The AirPods Pro 2 will also come with an improved sound profile, including a “combination of customised high-amplitude drive units and high-dynamic-range amplifiers,” adds the report.

Finally, Apple is expected to introduce more hearing aid capabilities on the new earbuds as well and it could come with an extra hearing aid function feature as well. There’s no guarantee Apple will implement some of these changes and it is best to take some of the claims with a pinch of salt.

Read more | 4 ways Apple can convince users to upgrade to its iPhone 14 series

Apple launched the AirPods Pro back in 2019, so these are due for an upgrade no doubt. Meanwhile the current AirPods Pro retail at Rs 21,400 on Flipkart. Amazon India does not appear to have these listed at the moment. The Magsafe charging option is listed at Rs 25,999 on TataCliq. The official Apple website has them listed for Rs 26,300 and this is the Magsafe charging option as well.

Apple also has its ‘back to school’ offers going on right now. Eligible student customers can get AirPods Gen 3 and AirPods Pro at a discounted price of Rs 6,400 and Rs 12,200 respectively. Apple says the offer is only for purchasers who receive ‘Promotion Savings’ when they purchase an eligible Mac or an eligible iPad at a qualifying location. Only one pair of AirPods per eligible Mac or eligible iPad is valid.