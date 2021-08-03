Apple Airpods 3 to feature new design? Here’s what we know so far

Apple is expected to refresh its AirPods later this year. As per a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next-gen Airpods could be launched alongside the iPhone 13 lineup.

The biggest change in this year’s Airpods is expected to be a change in design. The design of the regular Airpods has remained more or less the same since 2016, and this year the company may be looking to change that with the launch of the Airpods 3.

As per a previous report by Gurman, the new Airpods could feature a design that resembles the Airpods Pro. The design similiarities may include a smaller stem design and removable silicon ear-tips which were missing on the first two generations of the device.

It has been a while since the company launched a new Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) device in its Pro lineup. Apple’s last TWS earbuds was the AirPods Pro that was launched in October 2019.

Apple Airpods 3: Expected features

The Apple AirPods 3 are speculated to come with newer hardware compared to its predecessor and a new features as well.

The biggest change in the next gen Airpods is expected to be with regards to its design. The device is expected to maintain the stem-styled earbud design but rumours have suggested that the stems could be shorter in length this time. Replaceable tips, which were earlier only seen on the AirPods Pro, are expected to be seen here as well.

Features like ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) are still not confirmed. However, the ear tips being silicone tips should offer better noise isolation than the plastic style earbuds. We will have to wait a while longer to know more.