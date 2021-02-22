Apple AirPods 3 design, case pictures leaked in new images: Report

A new set of leaks have given a hint at what the Apple AirPods 3 and the case might look like when they are launched. The image was shared on 52Audio via MacRumours and appears to confirm some design changed for the AirPods 3 compared to the AirPods Pro. As per an earlier report by Bloomberg, the new AirPods are likely to sport smaller stems, silicone ear tips.

The latest photo shows that the 3rd-generation AirPods have smaller stems. However, the silicone tips are not visible. As a result of shortened stems and sleek design, the case’s shape has been changed too and there is an LED indicator on it.

As per 52Audio, AirPods 3 will feature pressure-relieving technology which is also featured on the AirPods Pro. This helps in removing discomfort for users when they use AirPods for long hours. The technology helps equalise pressure within the user’s ears. 3D renders from 52Audio also suggest that both earbuds will feature touch control surfaces, which were seen on the previous two generation of AirPods as well.

Reportedly, spatial audio will be available on new AirPods, a feature that is also available on AirPods Pro. However, it is likely to miss out on Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as Apple could reserve this for its high-end products in order to ensure some differentiation between the regular AirPods and the Pro line.

As far as battery life is concerned, upcoming AirPods will be able to deliver five hours of audio playback, which is the same as the previous generation. But the earlier report by Bloomberg suggested that Apple is working towards improving battery life on AirPods.

There is no word regarding the launch date of the next generation of AirPods, but 52Audio says it could be at the beginning of March. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the mass production of AirPods will take place in the first half of 2021. Apple reporter for Bloomberg Mark Gurman has suggested that rumoured event on March 16 will not be taking place. According to Jon Prosser, Apple was supposed to launch long-rumoured AirTags and AirPods Pro.