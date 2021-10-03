Apple AirPods 3 could still launch this year, says report

The Apple AirPods 3 were expected to be among the lineup of products that Apple launched earlier this year at its fall event, alongside the iPhone 13 series and the new iPads. However, the product wasn’t launched. Now a new report from DigiTimes suggests that the third-generation AirPods could still launch before the end of the year.

An earlier report suggested that the new AirPods were undergoing mass production. Apple is expected to hold a new Mac event before the end of the year and it is there where the company could unveil the new AirPods 3.

Alternatively, we may just see a press release pop up for the third-generation AirPods later this year, without a proper launch event. Apple has done this in the past with the second-gen AirPods.

Apple AirPods 3: What to expect?

The new AirPods 3 are expected to come with a new design that may make them look closer to the AirPods Pro. Many rumours have pointed at the earbuds featuring silicon tips and a more compact wireless charging case.

Speculation over whether the new AirPods would include ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) were also going on. However this is an unlikely addition, being the major differentiator between the AirPods series and the AirPods Pro.

Apple is also expected to hike the price of the new AirPods up to $199, or about Rs 14,755. This could also mean a drop in price for the AirPods second-gen later on. Apple is already offering free AirPods with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in India this festive season. You can read more about that here.