Apple AirPods 2 with health tracking features expected in first half of 2019: Report

Apple will likely announce the second-generation AirPods, or AirPods 2 “sometime in the first half of 2019”, reports Digitimes. The next-generation version of AirPods will feature new “health features”, though the report does not offer details on what these features are.

Advertising

AirPods have not seen any major update over the past few years since its launch in 2016. Last year, Bloomberg reported that AirPods 2 would include the W2 chipset that would enable “Hey Siri” functionality. Additionally, the W2 chipset will also improve its connection to the iPhone and likely offer improved battery life.

Another marque feature of AirPods 2 would be wireless charging, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Keep in mind that Apple already announced a version of AirPods that charge wirelessly, but their availability status is currently unknown. Kuo believes that AirPods 2 may get launched in the first half of 2019. Other rumoured features include water resistance and noise cancellation.

Speculation is rife that a more premium, redesigned AirPods are supposed to launch in 2020. Those truly wireless earbuds will offer a new user experience and a deep level of integration with iOS and Mac devices. However, this premium version of AirPods is unlikely to be priced at $159 (or approx Rs 11,339).

Digitimes has a mixed record when it comes to making predictions about upcoming Apple devices, so take it with a grain of salt at the moment.

Advertising

Apple launched its AirPods truly wireless earbuds in September 2016 alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Despite their age, the demand for AirPods continues to remain high.