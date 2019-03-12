Apple AirPods 2: Everything we need to know about the next-gen wireless earbuds

While Apple’s March 25 event will primarily focus on its video and news subscription services, one can expect a few surprises as well. Although it’s not confirmed, AirPods 2 are heavily rumoured to make their global debut on March 25. It’s been long claimed that Apple is working on a new version of its AirPods that could come with built-in health features, noise cancelling, and wireless charging.

Introduced in 2016, AirPods have been Apple’s most popular product in recent years. So, it is highly likely we get to see the second-generation AirPods at the company’s March event.

Here’s everything we know so far about AirPods 2.

AirPods 2: Release date, price

Many previous reports suggested that Apple would launch AirPods 2 in 2018, but it didn’t happen. New reports, however, claim the second-generation AirPods may go on sale as early as early 2019. For instance, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects AirPods 2 to ship sometime in the first half of 2019. DigiTimes also claims Apple to launch AirPods 2 during the first half of 2019.

Just recently Spanish-language blog Applesfera says the original AirPods are going out-of-stock on March 28 and they will be replaced by AirPods 2 on March 29. There’s no word yet on price, but they will likely cost more than the existing AirPods that can be purchased for $159 (Rs 11,081).

AirPods 2: Wireless charging, Hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ feature

The second-generation AirPods will have wireless charging. That’s according to a tipster named Max Weinbach. The tipster claims the AirPods 2 could feature faster wireless charging. He believes the AirPods 2 will actually able to charge from, 0 to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. However, users will have to live with a heavier and bigger charging case. In addition to wireless charging, AirPods 2 may feature noise cancelling as well.

It’s been reported that the new AirPods 2 will allow users to say ‘Hey Siri’ to enable hands-free activation. The current-generation AirPods will only allow Siri to be brought up by double tapping one of the buds.

AirPods 2: Design

We don’t think Apple will tweak the design language of the second-generation AirPods. Instead, Apple could launch the AirPods 2 in black. According to a report from Economic Daily News, Apple has already started mass producing AirPods in the back finish. The earbuds might not see a drastic change until 2020, as predicted by Ming-Chi Kuo.