Toggle Menu Sections
Apple AirPods 2 could fully charge in 15 minutes, hints new leakhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/gadgets/apple-airpods-2-full-charge-15-minutes-wireless-charging-5609725/

Apple AirPods 2 could fully charge in 15 minutes, hints new leak

According to a leak by Max Weinbach, Apple may launch AirPods 2 with super fast Qi wireless charging that would charge the earbuds in just 15 minutes from zero to full.

airpods, airpods 2, apple airpods, apple airpods 2, apple airpods 2, apple airpods launch, airpods 2 launch, airpods 2 specifications, airpods 2 features, airpods 2 price
Apple AirPods 2 might have super fast wireless charging that could charge the battery within 15 minutes (Image of Apple AirPods for representation)

Apple may launch the second-generation AirPods in the first half of 2019, as suggested by various media reports over time. There are bits and pieces of information about the AirPods 2 with the latest one coming from XDA TV host and writer Max Weinbach, who says that AirPods 2 will have wireless charging and it will take just 15 minutes to reach full charge from zero.

It is worth mentioning that the current AirPods take almost three hours to get to the full charge point. For faster wireless charging in AirPods 2, the case would require more Qi coils that would probably make it bigger. According to Weinbach, AirPods 2 case will be bigger in one direction and heavier than before.

Watch: Apple AirPod review

Weinbach also mentions a different coating for AirPods 2 that would be similar to the matte finish of the Apple Pencil. But Weinbach hasn’t always been the most accurate source of Apple leaks, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The wireless charging feature of AirPods 2 was revealed earlier by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple has already announced a version of AirPods that charge wirelessly but its availability is unknown.

Last month, it was reported that AirPods 2 will have new ‘health features’ and last year Bloomberg reported that AirPods 2 would include the W2 chipset that would enable “Hey Siri” functionality. As of now, a user needs to double tap either AirPod to activate Siri.

Additionally, the W2 chipset is likely to improve AirPod’s connection to the iPhone aside from improving the battery life. Other leaked features of AirPods 2 include water resistance and noise cancellation.

Advertising
Also read: Apple AirPods: Six useful tips and tricks you probably did not know about

Apple launched truly wireless earbuds, AirPods back in September 2016 alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone Plus devices.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 32, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic launched in India
2 Apple is said to plan sleep tracking feature for future watch
3 Canon EOS RP full-frame mirror-less camera launched in India: Price, specifications