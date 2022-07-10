Apple acknowledges iPad mini 6 charging issues after iPadOS 15.5 update

Some iPad mini 6 users complained about the device not charging after updating it to iPadOS 15.5 and now Apple has acknowledged the issue, according to a memo sent out to authorised service providers.

Apple Investigating iPad mini 6 Charging Issues After iPadOS 15.5 Update https://t.co/vA4AN4zpxZ by @SamiFathi_ pic.twitter.com/WIvdSKujMh — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) July 7, 2022

In the memo obtained by Macrumors, Apple said that it is aware of users facing the charging issue after updating to iPadOS 15.5. The company advises service and retail staff to ask customers to restart their devices as a temporary fix while it investigates the issue.

Apple also noted that it is purely a software issue and that replacement of the iPad’s battery or other components will not solve the issue. The company is currently beta testing iPadOS 15.6, which could possibly solve the problem once it is rolled out to the public.

The iPad mini 6 was launched in September 2021. The smaller form-factor tablet is powered by an A15 bionic chip with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display has a 2266×1488 resolution, giving it a display density of 326 pixels per inch. In India, it started at Rs 46,900 at launch.

In June this year, Apple had issued a statement aimed at users who were complaining about their iPhone and iPod not charging and what to do in such a scenario. The company said that devices are designed to stop charging at 80 per cent if the phone detects that its batteries are getting too warm.

In 2018, Apple users had reported a similar issue with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max after updating to iOS 12. Users complained about how some devices become unresponsive when the charger was plugged in. At the time, AppleInsider had reported a similar issue on some iPhone 7 and 12.9-inch first-gen iPad Pro.