Anker’s Roav launches a smart car charger with Alexa in it

Anker sub-brand Roav has launched its first product in the Indian market, dubbed Viva Pro. The Roav Viva Pro is an Alexa-enabled car charger. It is priced at Rs 5,490 and is available via all major electronics and auto accessories stores in the country. The company states that the Viva Pro will be made available on Amazon starting June.

Viva Pro smart car charger runs Amazon’s Alexa and supports voice-controlled navigation, music streaming, voice-initiated calling and more. You can also browse the Alexa store for skills that will improve the usability of the Roav Viva Pro smart car charger.

You can plug in the Viva Pro into the cigarette lighter port of your car and along with the ability to use Alexa, you can enjoy two USB ports with high-speed charging support. On the faceplate of the device, there is a physical button to mute the microphone and an LED notification light.

The device sports two microphones with Acoustic Echo Cancellation to accurately hear a users commands. The company states that with these microphones the Viva Pro can hear both the driver’s and passenger’s voices clearly even if there is a lot of background noise.

The Roav Viva Pro according to the company can work with any car, due to it coming with support for Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AUX-Out and FM Transmission.

“The smart home has grown at a fast clip, but there’s another space that we spend a whole lot of time living in “Our Car”, said Gopal Jeyaraj, Head, India and SAARC, Anker Innovations.